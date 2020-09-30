Q1 all-India house price index rises 2.8% on annual basis: RBI data

-
ALSO READ
RBI remains net purchaser of US dollar in July, buys $15.973 billion
Rupee slips 9 paise to 73.55 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee settles flat at 74.94 against US dollar after RBI keeps rates on hold
Rupee settles 16 paise lower at 73.03 against US dollar on Wednesday
Rupee rises 16 paise to 73.39 against US dollar in early trade
-
The all-India House Price Index (HPI) rose 2.8 per cent in the first quarter of the current financial year on an annual basis, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India.
The quarterly HPI for the April-June 2020 period is based on transaction-level data received from housing registration authorities in 10 major cities.
The cities are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai.
"On an annual basis (y-o-y), the all-India HPI increased by 2.8 per cent in Q1:2020-21 as compared with 3.4 per cent a year ago; annual growth in city wise HPI varied from an increase of 16.1 per cent (Bengaluru) to a contraction of 6.7 per cent (Delhi)," the RBI said.
Further, the all-India HPI increased by 1.2 per cent on a sequential basis (q-o-q) during the first quarter of the current financial year.
House prices in Bengaluru, Kochi, Ahmedabad and Lucknow increased during the quarter on sequential basis, the central bank said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU