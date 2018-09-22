Rafale row: Now, French govt, Dassault deny role in choosing Anil Ambani

The French government and have denied their involvement in the choice of Indian industrial partners in the multi-million dollar Rafale jet deal.

The statement by the French government issued late Friday comes after former President Francois Hollande's reported claim that the Indian government suggested a particular private firm for Rafale offset contract.

Hollande was quoted in an article by a French website as claiming that the Indian government had asked the French government to nominate as its India partner in the deal.

"We did not have a say in this," Hollande was quoted by the website as saying. "The Indian government proposed this service group and Dassault negotiated with Ambani."

In response to the claim, the Friday night statement said: "The French government is in no manner involved in the choice of Indian industrial partners who have been, are being or will be selected by French companies."

"In accordance with India's acquisition procedure, French companies have the full freedom to choose their Indian partner companies that they consider to be the most relevant, then present for the Indian government's approval the offset projects that they wish to execute in India with these local partners so as to fulfil their obligations in this regard."

Dassault Aviation, the makers of the Rafale jets, in a statement also on Friday night, said: "This offsets contract is delivered in compliance with the (DPP) 2016 regulations. In this framework, and in accordance with the policy of 'Make in India', has decided to make a partnership with India's Reliance Group. This is Dassault Aviation's choice."

The Paris-based company said that the partnership between the two giants led to the creation of the "Dassault Reliance Aerospace Ltd (DRAL) joint-venture in February 2017.

" is very proud that the Indian authorities have selected the Rafale fighter," it added.

The deal to purchase 36 Rafale fighter jets from France was announced by in 2015 and signed in 2016.

The UPA government was earlier negotiating a deal to procure 126 Rafale jets, with 18 to come in flyaway condition and 108 to be manufactured by under licence.

The Modi government has repeatedly said it was Dassault that chose its India partner for offsets and that the government had no say in the deal.

