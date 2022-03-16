Raised Rs 8,361 cr from highway monetisation in FY22, Gadkari tells RS

The has raised Rs 8,361 crore through monetisation of so far in this fiscal year, Union Minister told Rajya Sabha in a written reply on Wednesday.

This is against a targeted revenue of Rs 13,000 crore for 2021-22, the minister said.

With little time left till the end of the fiscal year, the ministry has earned 64% of its targeted revenue.

The ministry had reportedly accelerated the pace of monetisation, with a target of monetising 21,700 kilometres (km) of over the next three financial years.

The ministry primarily monetises through the toll-operate-transfer (ToT) model or through infrastructure investment trusts (InVit). Under ToT, the government allows private players to collect toll fees for a specific period.

Roads form a significant portion of the national monetisation pipeline (NMP). Last year, the central government had identified national highway and road assets worth Rs 1.6 trillion to be monetised by 2024-25, while the Centre's total monetisation target for the same period is Rs 6 trillion.