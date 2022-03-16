Raised Rs 8,361 cr from highway monetisation in FY22, Gadkari tells RS

-
ALSO READ
Want to use AI for road safety and better mobility: Nitin Gadkari
Analysts bullish on road, highway developers on infra push, cheap valuation
We all must be aligned to be a carbon-neutral country by 2070: Gadkari
Hydrogen pilot only the beginning, want to become energy exporter: Gadkari
Govt sanctions four national highway projects worth Rs 4,500 crore
-
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has raised Rs 8,361 crore through monetisation of national highways so far in this fiscal year, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari told Rajya Sabha in a written reply on Wednesday.
This is against a targeted revenue of Rs 13,000 crore for 2021-22, the minister said.
With little time left till the end of the fiscal year, the ministry has earned 64% of its targeted revenue.
The ministry had reportedly accelerated the pace of monetisation, with a target of monetising 21,700 kilometres (km) of national highways over the next three financial years.
The ministry primarily monetises national highways through the toll-operate-transfer (ToT) model or through infrastructure investment trusts (InVit). Under ToT, the government allows private players to collect toll fees for a specific period.
Roads form a significant portion of the national monetisation pipeline (NMP). Last year, the central government had identified national highway and road assets worth Rs 1.6 trillion to be monetised by 2024-25, while the Centre's total monetisation target for the same period is Rs 6 trillion.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU