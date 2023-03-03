Raj govt mulls giving customise benefits to attract Rs 12,000-cr investment

-
ALSO READ
Signal launches new feature allowing users to customise their stories
YouTube Music now let users create artist-based customise radio stations
IRCTC allowed to customise menu for diabetics, infants, health aficionados
Telecom space set for 5G, to attract Rs 1.5 trillion investments in 2023
Oil jumps more than 3% in Asian trade as OPEC+ mulls cuts up to 1 mn bpd
-
The State Empowered Committee (SEC) on Friday discussed a project for providing customised package of benefits under the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS) to pave way to attract investments up to Rs 11,993.48 crore in the state.
The SEC's 40th meeting chaired by chief secretary Usha Sharma was held on Friday, an official statement said.
The projects come from a variety of industries including manufacturing, cement, chemicals, textile, automobiles and hospitality sectors. It is expected that these projects will create 8,815 new jobs in the state. The cases recommended by the State Empowered Committee will now be placed before the Board of Investment headed by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for final approval, the statement said.
In accordance with the requirements of the Rajasthan Enterprises Single Window Enabling and Clearance (Amendment) Act, 2020, a board of investment chaired by the chief minister has been formed.
Veenu Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries), said, "Investors have expressed trust in the state government's plans. The goal is to make investing in the state simple. The recommendations put up at the 40th SEC meeting also offer prospects for the creation of new opportunities and more sustainable development in the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 21:33 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU