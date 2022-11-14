Rajasthan attracts Rs 1,200 crore trade inquiries at India Stonemart 2022

The 11th edition of India Stonemart 2022, one of the biggest stone industry exhibitions in the country, which ended here on Sunday, has generated business and trade inquiries of more than Rs 1,200 crore.

“As many as 1,400 B2B (business-to-business) meetings were held with 116 buyers from 19 countries, and 30,000 visitors came to the show, which was held from November 10 to 13, 2022,” said Shivprasad Nakate, managing director, State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO)

“Despite Covid-19, we have seen encouraging participation by exhibitors and trade visitors with an area of 13,832 square metres. There were 348 exhibitors, three country pavilions of Iran, Portugal, and Turkey, as well as two state pavilions of and Odisha,” Nakate said.

He said there was participation by manufacturers of machinery, tools and earth-moving equipment, and technology providers.

This, he said, will result in technology tie-ups and the adoption of newer and the latest techniques and technologies in mining, processing, value addition, etc.

Industries Minister Shakuntala Rawat said as in the past editions, ideas were exchanged and business links were created for buyers and sellers.

The minister further said the future of Rajasthan’s stone industry was “bright”. It has an identity of its own and is in huge demand both in India and abroad, she said. The stone is being used for the construction of the Ram Mandir, she said.

She said the 12th edition of India Stonemart would be held from February 1 to 4, 2024.

The 11th Stonemart was organised jointly by RIICO, the Centre for Development of Stones (CDOS), and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

Kuldeep Ranka, chairman RIICO and CDOS, said owing to policies in Rajasthan, there was a growth rate of 535 per cent in industrial investment in the state.

Together, Rajasthan, and account for 75 per cent of industrial investment in the country.