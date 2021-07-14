Rajasthan govt raises DA for state employees to 28% effective July 1

-
The Rajasthan government has decided to increase the dearness allowance of state government employees and pensioners from 17 per cent to 28 per cent.
"It has been decided to increase the dearness allowance of the Rajasthan government employees and pensioners from 17 per cent to 28 per cent," Gehlot said in a tweet.
He said this rate of dearness allowance will be effective from July 1, 2021.
Gehlot said the state government would spend about Rs 4,000 crore annually on this decision, to support the employees despite the difficult circumstances of COVID-19.
