Rajasthan govt raises DA for state employees to 28% effective July 1

The government has decided to increase the of state government employees and pensioners from 17 per cent to 28 per cent.

"It has been decided to increase the of the government employees and pensioners from 17 per cent to 28 per cent," Gehlot said in a tweet.

He said this rate of will be effective from July 1, 2021.

Gehlot said the state government would spend about Rs 4,000 crore annually on this decision, to support the employees despite the difficult circumstances of COVID-19.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)