JUST IN
Rajasthan govt's iStart scheme is proving to be a boon for start-ups
UP gets Rs 21 trn investment proposals; PM to inaugurate GIS on Friday
UK industry body leads delegation to India to explore FTA opportunities
I&L sector takes 31.6 mn sq ft on lease in 2022, highest since 2019
Petrol doped with 20% ethanol goes on sale in 11 states/UTs to cut emission
Adani fiasco brings down India's weight in the MSCI emerging markets index
All you need to know about Andhra Pradesh's Guaranteed Pension Scheme
India's steady appetite for Russian crude lifts Jan inflows to record high
Govt to meet fiscal target in coming year, capex a longer shot, shows poll
Govt allocated Rs 4,418 cr for railways development in Telangana: Vaishnaw
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
UP gets Rs 21 trn investment proposals; PM to inaugurate GIS on Friday
icon-arrow-left
India will not merge GST tax rates in 2023-24: Revenue Secretary Malhotra
Business Standard

Rajasthan govt's iStart scheme is proving to be a boon for start-ups

Around Rs 4.15 crore has been given as subsidy to 83 start-ups, the official said

Topics
Rajasthan government | rajasthan | Start-ups

Anil Sharma  |  Jaipur 

startups
Facilities like free space, connectivity, mentorship, market connect, VC and investor connect, and exposure to national and international forums will be provided to the incubation programmes

The Rajasthan government’s iStart scheme is proving to be a boon for start-ups in the state. In fact, Rajasthan has been one of the leading states in the country to start the start-up programme.

The state government made a web portal, which is a one-stop gateway for all the promotions under the start-up policy. iStart Rajasthan is slated to foster innovation, create jobs and facilitate investment in the state.

“iStart Rajasthan is the main programme of the state government to promote innovation, generate employment and facilitate investment in the state. So far, there are over 3,110 registrations and more than 2,100 approved start-ups are associated with this,” a senior state government official said.

He said that till now more than 22,800 jobs have been created through these start-ups and a total of Rs 267 crore has been invested and this includes the state government’s financing.

The state government — after looking at the nature of start-ups — is providing Rs 20,000 per month for one year in the prototype phase as a subsistence allowance. It is also giving Rs 25,000 per month to start-ups of women entrepreneurs.

An assistance of Rs 5 lakh was given as Covid relief seed subsidy. Around Rs 4.15 crore has been given as subsidy to 83 start-ups, the official added.

To promote their development, Rs 32 lakh will be given as viability seed funding this year to 16 start-ups. Apart from this, other financial subsidies and assistance are being offered, such as help in marketing and scale-up funds, to the start-ups under the iStart programme.

In the start-up policy, 2022, announced by the government, start-ups will be given assistance up to Rs 35 lakh. Moreover, subsidies of up to Rs 15 lakh will be given under this policy to state government schools and colleges for opening e-cells.

Facilities like free space, connectivity, mentorship, market connect, VC and investor connect, and exposure to national and international forums will be provided to the incubation programmes.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rajasthan government

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 17:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.