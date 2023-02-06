Rajasthan govt's iStart scheme is proving to be a boon for start-ups

The government’s iStart scheme is proving to be a boon for in the state. In fact, has been one of the leading states in the country to start the start-up programme.

The state government made a web portal, which is a one-stop gateway for all the promotions under the start-up policy. iStart is slated to foster innovation, create jobs and facilitate investment in the state.

“iStart Rajasthan is the main programme of the state government to promote innovation, generate employment and facilitate investment in the state. So far, there are over 3,110 registrations and more than 2,100 approved are associated with this,” a senior state government official said.

He said that till now more than 22,800 jobs have been created through these and a total of Rs 267 crore has been invested and this includes the state government’s financing.

The state government — after looking at the nature of start-ups — is providing Rs 20,000 per month for one year in the prototype phase as a subsistence allowance. It is also giving Rs 25,000 per month to start-ups of women entrepreneurs.

An assistance of Rs 5 lakh was given as Covid relief seed subsidy. Around Rs 4.15 crore has been given as subsidy to 83 start-ups, the official added.

To promote their development, Rs 32 lakh will be given as viability seed funding this year to 16 start-ups. Apart from this, other financial subsidies and assistance are being offered, such as help in marketing and scale-up funds, to the start-ups under the iStart programme.

In the start-up policy, 2022, announced by the government, start-ups will be given assistance up to Rs 35 lakh. Moreover, subsidies of up to Rs 15 lakh will be given under this policy to state government schools and colleges for opening e-cells.

Facilities like free space, connectivity, mentorship, market connect, VC and investor connect, and exposure to national and international forums will be provided to the incubation programmes.