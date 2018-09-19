RBI, central govt at loggerheads over proposed payments regulator

India needs an independent payments regulator, a report by a government panel, set up under the Department of Economic Affairs to examine the formation of a separate payments regulatory board, said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), however, seems to be at odds with the structure of the proposed panel as it claimed that it is a natural function of a central bank to monitor and regulate payment systems in the country. In the committee report, all members unanimously voted for a complete overhaul of the payments and settlements act and put forward a draft Payment and Settlement System ...