Business Standard

RBI governor may consider resigning after rift with government: CNBC TV18

The RBI was not immediately available for comment

Reuters 

Urjit Patel, RBI Governor

The rift between India's central bank and the government has widened and could lead to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor considering resignation, CNBC TV18 reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

There has been an irreversible breakdown between the RBI Governor Urjit Patel and the government, the media said, adding that all options were on the table.

The RBI was not immediately available for comment.
First Published: Wed, October 31 2018. 08:20 IST

