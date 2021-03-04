RBI to conduct a special round of Open Market Operations on March 10

-
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will conduct a special round of Open Market Operations (OMO), known as ‘operation twist’ in market parlance, on March 10. It will simultaneously buy and sell bonds of different tenure.
In a notification on its website, the central bank said it would buy Rs 20,000 crore of bonds from the secondary market, and sell Rs 15,000 crore of bonds.
Generally, the notified amount of buy-sell remains the same, though the RBI has more often than not bought more than it sold, to boost liquidity in the hands of the bond market.
On Thursday, the RBI conducted one such operation twist, in which it bought and sold Rs 15,000 crore of bonds on each side.
The bond yields only slightly changed, with the 10-year bond yield closing at 6.21 per cent.
