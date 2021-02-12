RBI to issue new 40-year benchmark bond on Thursday, raise Rs 7,000 crore

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will introduce new 40-year benchmark bonds next Thursday, it said in a notification on its website. The 40-year securities are the highest-tenured bonds issued by the government. It was first introduced on October 26, 2015, and the government raised Rs 1 trillion from it.

After that, another set of 40-year bonds was issued on May 6, 2019, and Rs 83,462 was raised. However, in 2020, two 40-year bonds were issued – one on April 30 and another on August 31. The bonds have been used to borrow Rs 2 trillion from the market. The reason why the second bond came ...