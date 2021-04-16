Reimpose moratorium on taking cos to NCLT under IBC due to Covid: Assocham

-
ALSO READ
Amazon, CII partner to bring e-commerce to small enterprises in 10 states
Indian economy set to bounce back, emerge stronger from Covid crisis: Ficci
India has huge potential, it's a destination for a good investment: Gadkari
CAIT demands MSME status restoration for 8 cr traders from service industry
Insolvency law changes to give better resolution framework for MSMEs: Govt
-
Industry body Assocham on Friday urged the government to reimpose moratorium on taking debt-ridden firms to the NCLT under the IBC till December this year following the severe second wave of coronavirus.
In a representation to the Finance Ministry, the chamber said that given the increasing pressure on businesses, it would be imperative to extend the NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) moratorium to ensure that the pandemic "does not wreak havoc" on the economy.
After a year-long moratorium on taking the financially stressed companies, for the NCLT resolution under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), the normalcy was restored in the last week of March 2021, it added.
The moratorium was rightly lifted earlier in line with the opening of the economy, it said, adding the situation has reversed after the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19.
"In view of the altered situation, placing the NCLT resolution process under suspension again till December this year is a critical interim measure, which needs to be expedited, until targeted assistance can be granted, after a comprehensive assessment," it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU