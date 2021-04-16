Exports rise to $13.7 billion during Apr 1-14: Commerce Ministry data

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan resumes trade with India, lifts ban on cotton and sugar imports
From cotton to sugar imports, here's an overview of India-Pak trade ties
Take steps to contain further deterioration in exports, imports: Par Panel
India's exports are on path of quicker recovery: Trade council
Sugar exports may drop 24% this year due to logistics issues: Trade body
-
The country's exports have increased to USD 13.72 billion during April 1-14 this year on account of healthy growth rate in sectors such as engineering and gems and jewellery, according to the provisional data of the Commerce Ministry.
Exports during April 1-14 last year were aggregated at USD 3.59 billion.
In April 2020, the outbound shipments had contracted by a record 60 per cent due to COVID-19 related lockdown.
Imports during the period under review swelled to USD 19.93 billion as against USD 6.54 billion during April 1-14 last year, the data showed.
The final figures for April 2021 would be released during mid-May by the ministry.
Exports have surged by 60.29 per cent to USD 34.45 billion in March, even as the outbound shipments contracted by 7.26 per cent during the full 2020-21 fiscal to USD 290.63 billion.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU