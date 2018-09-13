EMIs to rise? RBI may hike rate despite retail inflation fall: SBI report

Even as the country's cooled off in August, an October rate hike by the (RBI) is imminent, a SBI Ecowrap report said on Wednesday.

"Even though CPI (Consumer Price Index) inflation has cooled off, we believe October rate hike of 25 bps is imminent, but the question is whether the magnitude of rate hike could be even higher by 25 bps (say 50 bps)," the report said.

"A by logic calls for a bigger rate intervention, but given that RBI is now an inflation targeting central bank, it will be really difficult to justify such action with inflation numbers continuing to be in 4-4.7 per cent range through current fiscal, with the downside at sub 3.5 per cent in November 2018. Clearly, the RBI is now caught between Scylla and Charybdis!"

According to the data furnished by the (CSO), lower eased India's to 3.69 per cent from 4.17 per cent in July.

However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the CPI in August 2018 was higher than in the corresponding period last year when it stood at 3.28 per cent.