Retail prices of tomatoes down 13% in past week, 24% in past month: Govt

-
ALSO READ
Retail tomato prices skyrocket to Rs 93 per kg in metros due to crop damage
Onion prices not 'extraordinarily high'; no case for banning exports: Govt
Centre releases 111,000 tonnes of buffer onion so far to cool down prices
Tomato prices increase to Rs 75 per kg in national capital
Tomato prices skyrocket to Rs 140/kg in southern India due to rains
-
Tomato prices in retail markets have declined by 13 per cent at the all-India level as on December 21 as compared to a week ago on increased supply, the government said on Wednesday.
"Price of tomato at the all-India level, as on December 21, was lower by 12.89 per cent as compared to last one week and by 23.69 per cent as compared to last one month," an official statement said.
The retail prices of tomatoes stood at Rs 47.52 per kg on December 21, as against Rs 54.55 per kg on December 14 and Rs 62.27 per kg on November 21, 2021.
Prices of tomato as on December 21 for all the major cities were lower when compared to the corresponding prices one week and one month ago.
"Major markets in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi, have been seeing an increase in arrivals, and hence a correction in prices in the past few days," the statement said.
The wholesale prices of tomato are forecast to go down as crop from Rajasthan is in the market and supplies from other states are expected to arrive by the end of December.
"Due to subdued rains, the supply disruption in Maharashtra and Gujarat has resolved and most of the retail markets have seen a decrease in the prices," the Food and Consumer Affairs Ministry said.
Prices of tomatoes had skyrocketed to as high as Rs 100-120 per kg in many cities last month due to disruption in supply.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU