RLDA invites bids for leasing 22,182 sqm of land in Darjeeling

Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), a statutory authority of Indian Railways, has invited bids for residential cum commercial development on a plot having a total land area of 22,182 sqm near Bagdogra Railway Station.

The proposed land parcel will be leased out for 99 years and the reserve price of the land is Rs 73 Crores. An online pre-bid meeting was held on January 4 where many local and national level developers participated and expressed keen interest. The deadline for submitting e-bids is February 14, the authority said.

The site is located in an urban area close to the Bagdogra Airport (Siliguri) and situated within the reach of many tourist places of district. On the north side, the proposed site is bounded by Purnea-Siliguri road, and toward the south side by the Bagdogra Railway Station area. The East side is bounded by RFP (Railway Protection Force) area.

The proposed land parcel is ideal for residential as well as commercial development because of its proximity to the railway station and airport. The land parcel is very near to the city centre of Siliguri and a lot of new townships have already been developed in the near vicinity, said Ved Parkash Dudeja, vice chairman, RLDA.

“Its strategic location will provide ample opportunity for development of this land parcel. The land parcel is adjacent to the Bagdogra Railway Station and only 2.8 kilometres from Bagdogra Airport, thus catering to all transit passengers as well as to the commercial hub of Siliguri," he added.

Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) is a statutory authority under the Ministry of Railways for the development of Railway land. It has four key mandates as a part of its development plan, namely leasing commercial sites, colony redevelopment, station redevelopment, and multi-functional complexes.

During the current financial year 2022-2023, RLDA has leased out 22 sites which are situated at Karnataka, Chennai, MP, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, UP, Bihar, Haryana) and Kerala for a cumulative lease premium of Rs.1837 Crore including Railway assets valuing approx. Rs.314 Crore to be developed in Bangalore, Bhopal, Egmore (Chennai), Bareilly, Ludhiana, Muzaffarpur and Kannur Railway Colonies.