Rs 1,581 cr loan given to 300,000 in Manipur under PM Mudra Yojna: Athawale

Union minister on



Wednesday said that loans amounting to Rs 1,582.57 crore have been disbursed to 3 lakh beneficiaries in under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojna.

The Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, who is on a two-day visit to the state, told reporters that 5,000 houses have been constructed in the state at Rs 238 crore under the PM Awas Yojna (Urban).

He said that 1.57 lakh households in the state have been provided with free LPG connections under the PM Ujjwala Yojna and 28,000 people have benefited from the PM Jan Arogya Yojna.

