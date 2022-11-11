JUST IN
Rs 3-trillion road projects to be completed in Northeast by 2024: Gadkari

Besides the major road projects, there are several projects being undertaken in the region for ropeways, bridges, logistics and wayside amenities, he added

Topics
Nitin Gadkari  | road projects | northeast

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that road projects worth around Rs 3 lakh crore will be completed in northeast by the end of 2024, in line with the BJP-led central government's commitment to improve connectivity the region.

He also said that the Centre was ready to allocate projects worth another Rs 2 lakh crore for the region if issues related to land acquisition and forest clearances are timely resolved by the state governments.

"If we take into account the projects that are underway or have been built, along with the upcoming ones, it would be worth around Rs 3 lakh crore. And all of these will be completed by 2024," Gadkari said, addressing a press meet here.

Besides the major road projects, there are several projects being undertaken in the region for ropeways, bridges, logistics and wayside amenities, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 17:08 IST

