Sale of machine made or polyester national flag exempt from GST: FinMin

Sale of the Indian national flag, irrespective of whether machine made or of polyester, is exempt from the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the said on Friday.

Hand-woven, hand-spun national flags made of cotton, silk, wool or Khadi are already exempt from .

In an office memorandum, the Revenue Department clarified that polyester or machine-made tricolour too would be exempt from the levy following amendments to the ' of India, 2002' in December last year.

"It has been clarified that the sale of the Indian National Flag, adhering to the 2002 and its subsequent amendments, is exempt from GST," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's office tweeted.

The clarification from the comes in the backdrop of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative under the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' -- celebrating 75 years of India's independence.

It envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the at their home. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about our .

The of India brings together all laws, conventions, practices, and instructions for the display of the .

The Flag Code of India, 2002 was amended in December 2021, and tricolour made of polyester or machine-made flags have been allowed.

Now, the tricolour can be made of hand-spun and hand-woven or machine-made, cotton/polyester/wool/silk/khadi bunting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)