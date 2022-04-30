Khadi and Village Industries Commission clocks Rs 1.15 tn turnover in FY22

-
ALSO READ
For the first time, KVIC to sell 'Made-in-Varanasi' Pashmina products
Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised in Australia, cops begin investigations
Indian Cine Workers Association urges PM to ban 'Why I Killed Gandhi' movie
FIR against Hindu religious leader for justifying Mahatma Gandhi's killing
The khadi show at the fashion week displayed the fabric's contemporisation
-
The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) achieved a whopping Rs 1.15 lakh crore turnover in 2021-22, growing at a rate of 20.54 per cent from the previous year, the government said on Saturday.
The MSME ministry stated that KVIC has achieved a height which remains a distant goal for all FMCG companies in India.
"Thanks to the constant support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, KVIC has, for the first time, clocked a massive turnover of Rs 1.15 lakh crore, which is unprecedented by any FMCG company in the country. This makes KVIC the only company in the country to have recorded a turnover of Rs 1 lakh crore," the statement said.
Last fiscal year, the overall turnover of KVIC stood at Rs 1,15,415.22 crore as compared to Rs 95,741.74 crore in 2020-21. KVIC has thus registered a growth of 20.54 per cent from 2020-21.
"Compared to the year 2014-15, the overall production in Khadi and Village Industry sectors in 2021-22 has registered a whopping growth of 172 per cent while the gross sales during this period increased by over 248 per cent," the ministry said.
This massive turnover of KVIC has come despite partial lockdown in the country in April-June 2021 due to the second wave of the pandemic, it added.
The Khadi sector registered a growth of 43.20 per cent in FY22 from Rs 3,528 crore in 2020-21. In the last 8 years, from 2014-15, the production in the Khadi sector in 2021-22 increased by 191 per cent while the Khadi sales increased exponentially by 332 per cent.
The turnover in the village industries sector alone reached Rs 1,10,364 crore in 2021-22, as compared to Rs 92,214 crore in the previous year. In the last 8 years, the production in the sector increased by 172 per cent while the sales rose by 245 per cent in 2021-22.
KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena attributed Khadi's phenomenal growth to the constant support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote Khadi in the country.
At the same time, innovative schemes, creative marketing ideas and active support from various ministries have also added to the Khadi's growth in recent years, he said.
"Prime Minister's repeated appeals to achieve self-reliance by promoting Swadeshi and particularly Khadi has done wonders," Saxena pointed out. KVIC is under the administrative control of the Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU