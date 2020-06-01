Sebi panel bats for tax sops for social stock exchanges to take off

An expert panel constituted by market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has batted for tax sops, such as exemption of securities transaction tax (STT) and (CGT), to ensure social stock exchanges (SSEs) take off in the country.

The 15-member expert panel under the chairmanship of Tata group veteran Ishaat Hussain was constituted by in September last year following a Union Budget proposal in July. SSEs are used globally for making impact investments with an objective to achieve certain social goals.

Besides abolishing STT and CGT, the panel has also recommended philanthropic donors be eligible to claim 100-per cent tax exemption. Also, allowing first time retail investors to avail a 100 per cent tax exemption on their investments in the SSE mutual fund structure, subject to an overall limit of Rs 100,000.





ALSO READ: Sebi concessions fail to lift IPO market, firms shelve listing plans

“To sustain and grow the flow of funds through the exchange, a multi-dimensional policy intervention is required that will mitigate the various impediments to the seamless flow of funds towards the social sector, and also route new sources of funding to social enterprises, including those listed in the social stock exchange,” the expert panel has said.

The panel has also proposed Rs 100 crore for “capacity building fund” to create a capacity building unit that will foster overall sector development.

Among the other key proposals include funding to non-profit organisations (NPOs) on SSEs to be considered as corporate social responsibility (CSR) spends. Allowing trading of CSR spends between companies with excess CSR-spends and those with deficit CSR-spends on SSEs. The panel has also suggested measures to attract funders and investors towards the proposed exchange platform. It has also suggested reporting and disclosure framework to ensure transparency.

The panel has suggested various models for introducing SSEs in the country. These include (1) matchmaking platforms, and alternative investment instruments listed on an existing stock exchange. The expert group has also recommended that the SSE can be housed within the existing BSE or the National Stock Exchange to enable leveraging of the existing infrastructure and client relationships.

ALSO READ: Pandemic matters much more for mkts, economies than trade war: Dan Fineman

The panel has said SSEs can prove to be useful to battle the economic damage caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

“Our recommendations are also motivated by a very urgent concern about the economic damage inflicted by covid19, especially upon the poorest Indian households and large swathes of the informal sector. The SSE is envisioned as one of the possible solutions to this pressing problem. It will aim at unlocking large pools of social capital, and encourage blended finance structures so that conventional capital can partner with social capital to address the urgent challenges of covid19,” the working group has said in its 72-page report.

Global jurisdictions such as like Brazil, South Africa, Canada, UK and Singapore have SSEs. Experts said introducing SSEs in India will be a significant step forward.