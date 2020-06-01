As investor exits continue, credit risk funds lose half of their asset base

Credit risk funds have continued to see investor exits as economic slowdown has triggered fears of downgrades and defaults. The size of the category is now half of what it was at beginning of the year.

As of May 29, the assets under management (AUM) for credit risk funds stood at Rs 30,248.20 crore, as against AUM of Rs 61,611.44 crore at beginning of the year (as of January 31, 2020). This translates into erosion of nearly 51 per cent. Compared to previous month (April-end), the recent figures (as of May 29) indicate decline of Rs 4,974.16 crore in asset base or a 14 per cent ...