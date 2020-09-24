Securities Appellate Tribunal suspends judicial work till Oct 1 amid Covid

-
ALSO READ
Securities Appellate Tribunal to remain closed till July 17 amid Covid-19
Securities Appellate Tribunal to remain closed till June 30 due to Covid-19
India coronavirus dispatch: Covid-19 pandemic and policy solutions
Covid-19 Factoid: Spain's deadliest day, and 3 other important data trends
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Can telemedicine step up during Covid-19 times?
-
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has suspended judicial work till October 1 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Interim orders, if any, that are operational would remain in force till the next date of hearing, according to a notification.
"The judicial work of the tribunal shall further remain suspended till October 1, 2020," the notification said.
The directions already issued and permitted from time to time shall be continued, and all earlier orders shall be aligned with the present order and shall remain in force up to and inclusive of October 1, it said.
As per the notification dated September 18, the tribunal would function through video conference from September 21 from 11.30 am to 4.30 pm until further orders.
Further, the office of the registry would function from September 21 from 11 am to 4.30 pm until further orders with limited staff for the purpose of administrative work.
Besides, matters fixed for hearing between September 21 to October 1 would be rescheduled for December 7 to December 17.
Earlier, the tribunal had suspended judicial work till September 18 while continuing to function through video conference.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU