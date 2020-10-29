Shipping Ministry issues draft Coastal Shipping Bill, 2020 for suggestions

-
ALSO READ
Shipping Min directs ports to procure, charter indigenously-built vessels
Change of over 100,000 crew members facilitated at ports: Shipping Ministry
Shipping Minister launches dispute redressal mechanism for maritime sector
India's African oil imports hit 10-month high in August: Shipping data
Shipping Corporation Q4 net profit jumps 83%, income surges to Rs 1,392 cr
-
The Shipping Ministry on Thursday said it has issued draft 'Coastal Shipping Bill, 2020' for public consultation, in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for augmenting people's participation and transparency in the governance.
As the shipping sector grows and evolves in the country, a need was felt to have a separate legislation on coastal shipping, which is an integral part of transport chain, and recognize the policy priorities of the sector to meet the demands of the Indian shipping industry, the ministry said in a statement.
"The Ministry of Shipping has drafted a Coastal Shipping Bill, 2020 in lieu of part XIV of the Merchant Shipping Act, 1958," it added.
The Bill proposes to do away with the requirement of trading licence for Indian flag vessels for coastal trade, besides creating a competitive environment to reduce transportation costs.
The Bill also proposes integration of coastal maritime transport with inland waterways.
Citizens can submit their suggestions and opinions regarding the draft bill to coastalshipping2020@gmail.com latest by November 6, the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU