Sidbi launches various MSME cluster development focussed initiatives

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) on Monday said it has launched various micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) cluster development focussed initiatives.

has been supporting MSMEs through its focused cluster development initiatives such as support for technology upgradation/modernisation, skilling/re-skilling/up-skilling and market linkages.

The cluster development strategy of has gradually evolved over a period of time and it now caters to over 600 MSME clusters through its offices and supports the entire value chain (Micro Finance, Missing Middle and Small and Medium Enterprises), the financial institution said in a statement.

Some of the unique engagements in clusters include EU Switch Asia in 18 clusters of 9 states, cluster outreach programmes followed by setting up of Project Management Unit (PMU) in 11 states with thrust on clusters and state cooperation, State Rural Livelihood Missions (SRLM), Artisanal Cluster and Engagement in One District One Product (ODOP) districts of Uttar Pradesh, it said.

The principal financial institution engaged in the promotion, financing and development of MSMEs has been regularly bringing publication, policy papers etc on MSME development.

Financial Services Secretary Debasish Panda launched the first information series titled as 'Diagnostic Mapping of Cluster- Charting the Path ahead through Intervention'.

Additional Secretary in Department of Financial Services (DFS) Pankaj Jain and Joint Secretary in DFS Madnesh Kumar Mishra were also present on the occasion.

The book marks the commencement of focussed attention of on clustering strategy aimed towards building and supporting sustainable growth of MSMEs.

"It compiles the findings that emerged out of diagnostic studies in 30 clusters. It contains recommendations and action plan for financial and non-financial issues, interventions suggested at the policy, cluster and unit level," it said.

SIDBI is geared up to undertake diagnostics of 100 clusters and plan engagement in 15 clusters.

On this occasion, SIDBI Chairman and Managing Director S Ramann said, the financial institution has identified a multi-pronged strategy to impact local, regional, national and global value chain through MSE clusters.

"We are giving a thrust to hard infrastructure support to state governments. DFS and Reserve Bank of India have supported us in setting up the SIDBI Cluster Development Fund," Ramann said.

The soft infrastructure engagement shall complement the hard infrastructure, he said.

"In line with cluster experts we have initiated the mapping exercise of 100 clusters such that the implementation by SIDBI and other institutions can lead to sustainable growth of clusters," he said.

Since the typology of cluster development generally involves hard and soft infrastructure aspects, to address the soft infrastructure aspects, SIDBI has launched the Business Development Services intervention programme in 5 Clusters (Tourism Cluster Jammu & Kashmir; Delhi-NCR Innovation Cluster; Jodhpur Wood Furniture Cluster, Sambalpur Textile Cluster, Chennai Leather Cluster).

The holistic aim of the intervention is to strengthen Clusters to evolve as model Clusters and also to increase MSMEs' access to services thus rising up the value chain.

