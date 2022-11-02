JUST IN
Silos are yet to be broken to expeditiously deliver projects and policies
BMC cancels Rs 5,800 crore tenders for road concretization in Mumbai
Genetically modified mustard seeds may fix India's cooking oil imbalance
Housing, connected infra necessary for planned development of cities: UP CM
Borrowing costs bite: Interest-rate surge hurts corporate profits
Unemployment rate rose to 4-month high of 7.77% in October: CMIE data
Centre slashes windfall tax on domestic crude oil, increases on ATF export
Under scanner: Special mechanism for sharing trade data in the works
UP Defence Corridor set to realise Rs 50,000 cr investment potential
'Centre looking at PLI 2.0 for textiles to make it globally competitive'
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
BMC cancels Rs 5,800 crore tenders for road concretization in Mumbai
Business Standard

Silos are yet to be broken to expeditiously deliver projects and policies

Lack of coordination between depts and ministries within the govt on the one hand, and between the Centre and the states on the other, has proved to be a hurdle

Topics
Narendra Modi | central government | PM Gati Shakti Master Plan

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

Modi, PM Modi
Photo: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been emphasising on breaking silos among ministries and departments to move things faster, but various policies and projects have been stuck due to differences within the government or between the Centre and the states.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 10:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.