Sitharaman to launch 6th round of commercial coal mines auction on Thursday

-
ALSO READ
17 mineral mines taken back from states over non-production: Pralhad Joshi
India must increase coal production for self-reliance: Pralhad Joshi
Import of thermal coal to stop by 2024-25, assures Pralhad Joshi
Pro Kabaddi League Player Auction 2022: When and where to watch Live?
New AICC president will be remote control of Nehru family: Pralhad Joshi
-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will launch the sixth round of commercial coal mines auction on Thursday.
Sitharaman will be the chief guest at the launch event to be held in the
national capital.
The coal mines to be auctioned are fully-explored and partially-explored coking and non-coking mines, the coal ministry said in a statement.
Coal minister Pralhad Joshi and Minister of State for coal, mines and railways Raosaheb Patil Danve will be the guests of honour for the event.
"Details of the mines, auction terms, timelines etc. can be accessed on MSTC auction platform," the coal ministry said in a statement.
The auction will be held in online mode through a transparent two-stage process,
on the basis of percentage revenue share.
The coal ministry has so far auctioned 64 mines under commercial coal mines auction, which was launched in 2020.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 18:27 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU