JUST IN
Pace of remittance inflows has slowed for India in the past decade
Centre to seek bids to set up green hydrogen manufacturing plants by May
HLL Lifecare pays Rs 122.47 cr dividend to health ministry for FY 2021-22
World Bank sees India growth slowing to 6.6% next fiscal from expected 6.9%
Micro and small enterprises corner 55% of total orders placed on GeM portal
Hospital sector likely to post healthy growth in FY23: ICRA report
Arunachal govt to hand over five hydropower projects to two CPSUs
Modi govt's final full budget to focus on subsidy cuts, 'Make in India'
Rates are out of tune for higher-income levels, need revisions
NITI Aayog to rank states on measures taken to increase farmers' income
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
India faces digital inequality, cost of living crises, debt crisis: WEF
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Sitharaman, UK chancellor of exchequer discuss bilateral issues, G-20

India has assumed the presidency of G20 for the current year

Topics
Nirmala Sitharaman | India-UK ties

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and UK Chancellor of Exchequer Jeremy Hunt on Wednesday discussed bilateral investment and trade issues.

The two leaders also discussed issues relating to the G-20, of which India has assumed the Presidency for the current year.

"Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman and the Chancellor of the Exchequer United Kingdom, Mr @Jeremy_Hunt had a telecon today. Both sides discussed about #G20, investment & trade and other bilateral concerns of mutual interest," the finance ministry tweeted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nirmala Sitharaman

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 17:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.