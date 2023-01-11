Sitharaman, UK chancellor of exchequer discuss bilateral issues, G-20

Finance Minister and UK Chancellor of Exchequer Jeremy Hunt on Wednesday discussed bilateral investment and trade issues.

The two leaders also discussed issues relating to the G-20, of which India has assumed the Presidency for the current year.

"Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman and the Chancellor of the Exchequer United Kingdom, Mr @Jeremy_Hunt had a telecon today. Both sides discussed about #G20, investment & trade and other bilateral concerns of mutual interest," the finance ministry tweeted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)