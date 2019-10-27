Slowdown hasn't hurt small finance banks: ESAF Small Finance Bank CEO

ESAF Small Finance Bank, which began operations in March 2017, saw an over threefold jump in its net profit to Rs 90 crore in 2018-19. Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer K Paul Thomas tells Somesh Jha that small finance banks (SFBs) are robust and have not been impacted by the economic slowdown.

Edited excerpts: The regulatory deadline to launch an initial public offering (IPO) for some SFBs, including ESAF Small Finance Bank, is approaching. How are you preparing for it? Our deadline is July 2021 since we crossed net worth of Rs 500 crore in July 2018 (so it should be ...