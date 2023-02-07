States bond prices down by 7 bps to 7.61% despite sharp spike in supply

JUST IN
Commodity costs down, expect price drop: GCPL MD & CEO Sudhir Sitapati
Even though the states have borrowed heavily from the market -- bond issuances at the weekly auction on Tuesday rose sharply by 42 per cent -- the average prices came down by 7 bps to a three-week low of 7.61 per cent.

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Twelve states have raised Rs 20,300 crore through state government securities on Tuesday, which is a sharp 42 per cent increase on-year, though the amount raised is 23 per cent lower than what was indicated for the week in the auction calendar.

Accordingly, the weighted average cut-off eased considerably by 7 bps to 7.61 per cent, which is a three-week low, despite the weighted average tenor remaining stable at 15 years, according to a note by Icra Ratings.

The spread between the 10-year state bonds and the new G-sec stood at 38 bps today, while same between the 10-year state bonds and old G-sec rose a notch to 34 bps from 33 bps last week. This had the yield curve remaining inverted at the longer end, the agency said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 23:34 IST

