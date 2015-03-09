StatsGuru: How markets reacted to the Budget

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is pictured next to a police van in Mumbai

How have the reacted to the Union As Table 1 shows, the – already high – is up marginally.

.

Read our full coverage on Union Budget



Table 2 suggests this is true also of small- and indices – though public sector companies, as shown in Table 3, may be losing most of what they gained.





The came in a period when good news was otherwise scarce. As Table 4 shows, growth still is slow, and not keeping up with growth. Meanwhile, foreign flows into India, while solid on debt (Table 5), have been volatile on equity (Table 6).





The sector-specific market response, diagrammed in Table 7, is illuminating. Health care and have done well. But bank shares’ climb is driven by private banks; Bank Index has gone negative.









Also, in spite of the finance minister’s push to and demand, indices for infra and sectors have declined in value. As Table 8 shows, was already relatively expensive.