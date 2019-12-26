Story of India's economy in the past decade: After a high, a sharp slide

The 2010s has been an up-and-down decade for the Indian economy. The country began 2010 on a high — it seemed to have weathered the global financial crisis much better than many of its emerging market peers, and was heading for record levels of growth in gross domestic product (GDP).

Since then it has been battered by a slowdown caused by the weakness of its external account, a slow recovery that gained some momentum after the crash in the price of oil following the election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, and the twin shocks of demonetisation and goods and services tax. It ...