JUST IN
Covid restrictions took longer to ease in India than many of its peers
Neighbouring countries, allies to get access to India's 5G testbed
CEPA review with United Arab Emirates to focus on key data sharing
India's external situation quite stable: CEA V Anantha Nageswaran
Will India join 'trade' pillar under IPEF? Govt's final call soon
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan launches youth policy, portal
India faces basic contradiction in drafting policies for renewables sector
Withdrawing new liquor policy set to hit Delhi revenues by 45% in FY23
Retailers planning to roll-back discounts offered during Covid-19 pandemic
Nine states may surpass national nominal GDP growth of 10.5%: Report
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
Neighbouring countries, allies to get access to India's 5G testbed
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Covid restrictions took longer to ease in India than many of its peers

Value of stringency index remained higher than several large economies between 2020 and 2023

Topics
Coronavirus

Anoushka Sawhney Sohini Das & Sachin P Mampatta  |  New Delhi/Mumbai 

Covid 19, mask free, face mask, travel
Representative Image

Restrictions that began with India’s lockdown three years ago, among the strictest in the world, also took longer than many other large economies to loosen.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus

First Published: Thu, March 23 2023. 20:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.