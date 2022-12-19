JUST IN
Business Standard

Subscriber base dipped to 11.7 mn in Oct after VIL customer loss: Trai

Vodafone Idea lost a large number of mobile customers in October, Trai said in a report published on Monday

Topics
telecom subscriber base | telecom sector in India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

telecom

The telecom subscriber base in the country declined by 117 crore in October due to Vodafone Idea losing a large number of mobile customers during the month, as per a report of sector regulator Trai published on Monday.

Only Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel added new customers in October while all other players mainly Vodfone Idea and state-owned BSNL lost a large customer base.

Reliane Jio and Bharti Airtel jointly added 22.1 lakh mobile customers while Vodafone Idea (VIL) lost 35 lakh mobile customer, BSNL lost 5.19 lakh and MTNL lost 3591 mobile subscribers.

"The number of telephone subscribers in India decreased from 1,171.92 million at the end of September '22 to 1,170.45 million at the end of October '22, thereby showing a monthly decline rate of 0.12 per cent," the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) said in the subscribers report for October 2022.

Total mobile subscribers decreased to 114.36 crore at the end of October from 114.54 crore at the end of September.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 23:34 IST

