Supreme Court adjourns plea challenging tenure of NCLT judges

-
ALSO READ
Petition for insolvency gets time-barred if filed after 3 years: NCLAT
NCLT adjourns Jio's petition seeking RCom's forensic audit reports
KPMG audit report on Srei filed in time, say lenders in NCLT
Final KPMG forensic audit report on SREI had gaps: Hemant Kanoria in NCLT
NCLT admits petition for CIRP against EPC firm McNally Bharat Engineering
-
The Supreme Court has adjourned the plea challenging the notification fixing the tenure of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) judges to three years. The matter will be heard on Thursday.
The plea was filed by the NCLT Bar Association challenging the notification.
The Centre on May 25 had told the apex court that a Committee chaired by the Chief Justice of India held a meeting on April 20 in which the question of the tenure of 23 members of NCLT was discussed. The committee also has Supreme Court judge Justice Surya Kant and the Secretary of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
A bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and Hima Kohli told the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared virtually, to submit two sets of resolutions of the Committee for each one of them. However, only one set was submitted.
“Only one set for two judges? We’ll hear the case tomorrow. We did not expect this,” the bench remarked.
To which he replied, “I have no excuse for this. Request your lordships to hear the matter tomorrow. We will be ready with two sets.”
Meanwhile, the counsel appearing for the Bar Association expressed its displeasure on the contents of resolutions being sealed. “You don’t share your resolutions with us. Please let us speak,” the counsel said.
The Bar Association had submitted that the reduced tenure of the judges would be detrimental to the speedy disposal of cases. The early expiration of the term from 5 years will create a void, they said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU