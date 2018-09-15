Swachhata Hi Seva: PM launches scheme to fulfill Gandhi's Clean India dream

The Prime Minister, Modi, on Saturday launched the ' Movement', which aims at fulfilling Mahatma Gandhi's dream of a Clean

appealed to the citizens to dedicate themselves towards achieving the aim of a clean country starting today.

"From today till Gandhi Jayanti, let us re-dedicate ourselves towards fulfilling Bapu's dream of Clean 'Swacch Bharat Mission' that began four years ago has reached an important stage today, where we can proudly say that people from all sections have joined us in the mission," added.

Commending the youth and the women for making the mission successful, said, "The contribution of India's in the is immense. Youngsters are of social change. The way they have furthered the message of cleanliness is commendable. The youth are at the forefront of a positive change in "

From celebrities, to Bollywood stars, to industrialists and the youth, everyone across the country has joined the Prime Minister in his mission to achieve a clean India.

had written personalised letters to around 2000 citizens from different walks of life inviting them to join the ' Movement' and strengthen the

In the letter, Prime Minister urged former judges, retired government servants, gallantry award winners, medal winners in the Common Wealth and Asian Games, spiritual leaders, film personalities, journalists of leading media outlets, sportspersons, writers, among others to become part of the mass movement.

To endorse the movement in all the states and union territories of the country, the Prime Minister also wrote letters to Governors, Governors, Chief Ministers and Ministers of all states.

Prime Minister has also highlighted the salient features of and acknowledged it as a revolution across India. He also described the cleanliness flagship program as a mass movement that has ushered in a Swachhata revolution across India.