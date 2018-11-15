Tamil Nadu's new building rules to aid both biz, people: Panneerselvam

is putting final touches to the Common which is aimed at making it easier for businesses in the state. The new rules are more comprehensive and have a focus on inclusive housing.

Speaking at the Reimagining Inclusive Cities International Symposium, Deputy Chief Minister O said the rules won't compromise on safety, security, and sustainability.

He said the state, with support from Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ). is currently formulating the to outline how the government would support each segment of the sector.

Policy and regulatory measures are adequate to support certain segments of the sector. But, for affordable housing, the government and its agencies need to take on the role of a direct provider, said Paneerselvam. He added that the government recently reviewed space standards for which land cost and affordability were considered as factors.

Recently, the state decided to reduce the cost of housing. As a result, Floor Space Index (FSI), the ratio of a building's total floor area (gross floor area) to the size of the piece of land upon which it is built, was increased from 1.5 to 2 across the state.

"Improved spatial and land use planning is crucial. With the technical support of GIZ, we are taking up the first Regional Plan for the Coimbatore area," said

"The government aims to reduce house prices and enhance the ease of doing business in the construction sector, promote voluntary compliance and balance the concerns of liveability and adequacy of infrastructure."

The state also provided additional FSI of 50 per cent to EWS housing, 30 per cent to LIG housing and 15 per cent to MIG housing. An additional 10 per cent plot coverage build multi-storeyed buildings for EWS/LIG families has also been approved.

Innovative measures for land assembly, including land pooling, would minimise undesirable speculation which increases land cost. The government will take up land pooling on large scale to ensure planned development and provide for the needs of lower income groups. The Town and Country Planning Act has been amended to enable this, he added.