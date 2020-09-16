Tax refunds worth Rs 1.06 trn issued to 3.09 mn taxpayers till Sep 15: CBDT

-
The income tax department on Wednesday said it has issued refunds of over Rs 1.06 lakh crore to more than 30 lakh taxpayers between April 1 to September 15.
This includes personal income tax (PIT) refunds amounting to Rs 31,741 crore issued to 29.17 lakh taxpayers and corporate tax refunds worth Rs 74,729 crore to over 1.74 lakh taxpayers.
"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,06,470 crore to more than 30.92 lakh taxpayers between 1st April, 2020 to 15th September,2020.
"Income tax refunds of Rs 31,741 crore have been issued in 29,17,169 cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs 74,729 crore have been issued in 1,74,633 cases," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) tweeted.
The government has emphasised on providing tax-related services to taxpayers without any hassles and has been clearing up pending tax refunds.
