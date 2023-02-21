JUST IN
Business Standard

Telcos' body COAI bats for 5G spectrum, says mid band 6GHz airwaves needed

COAI on Tuesday made a strong pitch for setting aside mid band 6GHz spectrum for mobile operators and delicensing it to "use for all" will impact quality and cost of next-generation services

Topics
5G technology | COAI | 5G service in India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

5G, 5G Transition, Telecom, Telcos
Illustration: Binay Sinha

Industry body COAI on Tuesday made a strong pitch for setting aside mid band 6GHz spectrum for mobile operators, saying it is critical for proliferation of 5G services, and delicensing it to "use for all" will impact quality and cost of next generation services.

Radiowaves in 6GHz is a sweetspot for telecom service providers as current spectrum in the mid band is "woefully short of requirement of telcos".

Also, 6GHz, with its propagation qualities, will be ideal for densely populated areas, specially urban locations.

"Right now, about 720 MHz spectrum that telcos have in the mid band range is not enough for the requirements," SP Kochhar, Director General, COAI (Cellular Operators' Association of India) said briefing reporters on the need for 6GHz spectrum allocation for 5G services.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 13:59 IST

