The price India is paying for the largesse doled out by Centre and states

A counter-intuitive paper on centre-state finances argues putting more money into the hands of state governments could actually lower the rate of GDP growth for the economy.

The authors, Professors N R Bhanumurthy, Sukanya Bose and Sakshi Satija of the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP) do an interesting number-crunching exercise to show “higher devolution share of the states appear to result in marginally lower overall growth. Conversely, lower devolution share to the States vis-a-vis the baseline causes economic growth to be higher by 0.4 per cent for the 14th ...