Third of oil, gas workers faced pay cut in 2020 due to Covid-19: Survey

-
ALSO READ
Oil and gas price volatility likely to continue in 2021, say experts
Govt to spend Rs 1.2 trn on oil, gas exploration and refineries in FY21
GAIL, ONGC look to firm up strategies for low oil and gas price regime
Govt mulls domestic gas floor price system to protect explorers' margin
Budget 2021-22 wishlist: Here are the key challenges in oil & gas sector
-
By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin
LONDON (Reuters) - Almost one in three workers in the oil and gas industry faced pay cuts in 2020, a worldwide survey showed on Tuesday, as the coronavirus crisis drove down fuel demand and prices.
Oil and gas workers are still among the highest paid in the world, but a majority of those questioned said they felt less secure about their jobs than a year ago, as the shift to low-carbon energy sources pushed down investment in their industry.
Salaries in the sector are closely tied to oil prices, which plummeted last year as lockdowns slashed demand for fuel.
About 30% of professionals saw a fall in pay last year and one in four said their salaries and day rates fell by more than 5%, according to a report by staffing firm Airswift's Global Energy Talent Index (GETI).
Almost 20% of oil and gas workers expected a further pay reduction in 2021, according to the report which surveyed 16,000 energy professionals across 166 countries.
Only 37% of workers reported a pay rise in 2020, compared to 50% last year, it said.
Permanent workers in North America were the highest paid, with an annual income of around $100,000 on average, the survey showed, while workers in Latin America were the lowest paid with an average annual salary of close to $50,000.
Job security was low across all energy sectors, with 78% of oil and gas workers feeling less secure than a year ago about their jobs. That figure fell to 66% for those working in renewables and 59% of those working in nuclear power.
JOB CUTS
Oil and gas firms have cut jobs to survive what is expected to be a long stretch of weak demand. Rystad Energy consultancy said in October more than 400,000 industry jobs had been cut up to that point of 2020, half of them in the United States, where there is a heavy focus on costly shale oil output.
"Based on our knowledge and insight into the shale market in the United States, this was one of the hardest hit areas in the world for the pandemic," Airswift Chief Executive Janette Marx told Reuters.
Nearly nine out of 10 those questioned in the survey expected the pandemic to lead to long-term change in the industry, with the impact ranging from staff headcounts to the way employees operated in the workplace.
(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Edmund Blair)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU