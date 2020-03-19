Toll collection, traffic movement down 10-20%, Force majeure likely

As states in India look to restrict movement of people, highway toll operators are facing the heat. Fewer passenger cars now cross their entry points, while under-construction roads brace for labour and machinery shortage.

Toll collection and traffic movement is down 10 to 20 per cent over recent days, by sector estimates. This, experts and executives agree, will worsen in the weeks to come. On Wednesday, the Union ministry of road transport and highways asked all states and Union Territories to minimise transport services and also refund fares if advance bookings are ...