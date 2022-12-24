JUST IN
Top Headlines: Free PDS to 810 mn, founders exit NDTV, and more
SAIL sends 4k tonnes TMT bars for bullet train project in Chhattisgarh
Leading firms in oil-rich Gulf region propose to invest $6 billion in UP
Wheat sowing area up 3.17%; Centre says its interventions are helping
Trai discusses on licensing framework for submarine cable landing
Gems & jewellery sector gets annual export target till last quarter of FY23
Law on crypto only after international collaboration, risk evaluation: Govt
India 'deeply engaged' in developing GM seeds for 13 crops
Over Rs 108 cr diverted from CM's Nagarothana scheme, finds CAG report
Food pantries can reduce food insecurity, improve students' health: Study
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
SAIL sends 4k tonnes TMT bars for bullet train project in Chhattisgarh
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Top Headlines: Free PDS to 810 mn, founders exit NDTV, and more

Business Standard brings you the top headlines at this hour

Topics
Coronavirus | India's PDS system | PDS grains

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

pds, ration, foodgrains, poor, migrants, shops, kirana

Centre made distribution of foodgrain through ration shops as part of the National Food Security Act (NFSA) free for the almost 810 million beneficiaries. India needs a more ambitious fiscal consolidation roadmap to ensure medium-term debt sustainability amid growing risks to its growth outlook. Read more on these in our morning brief of top headlines.

Centre makes PDS free for 810 mn people; annual outlay likely at Rs 2 trn

In a significant move, the Narendra Modi government on Friday made the distribution of foodgrain through ration shops as part of the National Food Security Act (NFSA) free for the almost 810 million beneficiaries, by merging certain benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) into the Public Distribution System (PDS). Read more

Founders Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy exit NDTV, transfer most stake to Adani

New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy on Friday said they have decided to transfer most of their shares in the news network to Adani Group. Read more

Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband arrested in loan fraud case

Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar were arrested by the CBI on Friday as part of its investigation into a money laundering case involving the bank and the Videocon Group. Read more

Hinduja sweetens offer for RCap to counter Torrent group's winning bid

The Hinduja group today revised its bid for Reliance Capital by offering a net present value of Rs 9,000 crore for the company, after the e-auction ended earlier this week. Read more

IMF calls for 'more ambitious' fiscal consolidation by India, cites risks

India needs a more ambitious fiscal consolidation roadmap to ensure medium-term debt sustainability amid growing risks to its growth outlook and shrinking fiscal space, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday. The government, however, differed from the Fund, stressing public debt remained sustainable. Read more

India better placed as world deals with Covid, economic headwinds

The year 2022 was supposed to be when “normality” returned to India and the world, resetting the world economy after two years in which the Covid-19 pandemic raged across the globe -- killing millions, sending economies into deep recession, and severely disrupting supply chains. Read more

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus

First Published: Sat, December 24 2022. 08:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.