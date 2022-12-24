Top Headlines: Free PDS to 810 mn, founders exit NDTV, and more

-
ALSO READ
Newsmaker: Clock clearly ticking for Prannoy Roy in NDTV ownership battle
No Sebi nod needed: Adani Group counters NDTV promoters' defence
Are we allowed to transfer shares to Adani Group firm: NDTV's Roys ask Sebi
ICICI Bank Q1FY23 result: Net profit increases 49.59% to Rs 6,905 crore
ICICI Bank Q1FY23: Net jumps 49.5% YoY to Rs 6,904 cr on strong NII growth
-
Centre made distribution of foodgrain through ration shops as part of the National Food Security Act (NFSA) free for the almost 810 million beneficiaries. India needs a more ambitious fiscal consolidation roadmap to ensure medium-term debt sustainability amid growing risks to its growth outlook. Read more on these in our morning brief of top headlines.
Centre makes PDS free for 810 mn people; annual outlay likely at Rs 2 trn
In a significant move, the Narendra Modi government on Friday made the distribution of foodgrain through ration shops as part of the National Food Security Act (NFSA) free for the almost 810 million beneficiaries, by merging certain benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) into the Public Distribution System (PDS). Read more
Founders Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy exit NDTV, transfer most stake to Adani
New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy on Friday said they have decided to transfer most of their shares in the news network to Adani Group. Read more
Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband arrested in loan fraud case
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar were arrested by the CBI on Friday as part of its investigation into a money laundering case involving the bank and the Videocon Group. Read more
Hinduja sweetens offer for RCap to counter Torrent group's winning bid
The Hinduja group today revised its bid for Reliance Capital by offering a net present value of Rs 9,000 crore for the company, after the e-auction ended earlier this week. Read more
IMF calls for 'more ambitious' fiscal consolidation by India, cites risks
India needs a more ambitious fiscal consolidation roadmap to ensure medium-term debt sustainability amid growing risks to its growth outlook and shrinking fiscal space, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday. The government, however, differed from the Fund, stressing public debt remained sustainable. Read more
India better placed as world deals with Covid, economic headwinds
The year 2022 was supposed to be when “normality” returned to India and the world, resetting the world economy after two years in which the Covid-19 pandemic raged across the globe -- killing millions, sending economies into deep recession, and severely disrupting supply chains. Read more
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, December 24 2022. 08:33 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU