Top headlines: India reports 2nd monkeypox case; rupee settles at 79.98/USD

-
ALSO READ
No need to panic over monkeypox, have taken steps to curb it: Kerala govt
Morgan Stanley cuts FY23 earnings forecast by 8%; lowers Dec Sensex target
Cloud, security to be priority even if recession hits US: Morgan Stanley
What exactly is cryptocurrency and how it works?
Neighbours, Russia can help convert 16.38% of India's trade into rupees
-
Rupee settles at 79.98 against US dollar; briefly touches 80/USD mark
The rupee slid to the psychologically low level of 80 in intra day trade before settling down by 15 paise at 79.97 (provisional) against the US currency on Monday due to a surge in crude oil prices and unrelenting foreign fund outflows.
At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 79.76 against the greenback but later lost ground to touch the psychological low mark of 80.00 against the American currency. Read more
Kerala reports India's second Monkeypox case from Kannur district
A 31-year-old man from Kannur in Kerala tested positive for Monkeypox on Monday, making it the second confirmed case of the disease in India, a Union health ministry official said.
The patient had landed at the Mangalore airport in coastal Karnataka from Dubai on July 13. He was admitted to a hospital after he exhibited symptoms of the disease. Read more
RBI wants govt to prohibit cryptocurrencies: FM Sitharaman tells Parliament
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the RBI has expressed concerns over cryptocurrencies saying that they should be prohibited as they can have destabilising effect on the monetary and fiscal stability.
"In view of the concerns expressed by the RBI on the destabilising effect of cryptocurrencies on the monetary and fiscal stability of a country, the RBI has recommended for framing of legislation on this sector. The RBI is of the view that cryptocurrencies should be prohibited," she said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha. Read more
Morgan Stanley cuts India's FY23 GDP forecast to 7.2%
After Nomura slashed India's 2023 GDP growth forecast to 4.7 per cent from its earlier projection of 5.4 per cent amid recession fears and rising interest rates, analysts at Morgan Stanley, too, have lowered their GDP growth estimates. They now expect the Indian economy - as measured by GDP - to grow at 7.2 per cent in fiscal 2022-23 (FY23), 40 basis points (bps) lower than their earlier estimates. For FY24, the revised projection stands at 6.4 per cent - down 30 bps. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU