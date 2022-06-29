Traders' body to launch campaign against ban on goods vehicles in Delhi

-
Traders' body CAIT on Wednesday said it will launch a campaign from July 10, demanding the Delhi government to withdraw the five-month ban on entry of medium and heavy goods vehicles in the national capital from October.
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) convened a meeting of trade 'associations from Delhi on Wednesday on the issue. Leaders of All India Transport Welfare Association and Delhi Transport Association also attended the meeting.
"It was emphasised in the meeting that if the government does not take back this order, the traders of Delhi will have no other alternative but to move to the neighbouring states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan for which Delhi government will be responsible," the traders' body stated.
It was decided in the meeting that a campaign would be launched against this order across Delhi under the flag of an action committee to be headed by CAIT Delhi state president Vipin Ahuja.
"This campaign will run across Delhi from July 10 under which more than 200 meetings and rallies of traders will be organised in all the markets of Delhi to demand the withdrawal of this order of the state government," CAIT said.
For environment protection, the traders have pledged to plant 1 crore trees across Delhi and cooperation will be sought from the central government, Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. On the coming Raksha Bandhan, traders across Delhi will organise Vriksha Mitra Movement and tie Rakhi to trees.
