The Reserve has said the expert committee on the MSME sector, set up in January under the chairmanship of former of Sebi UK Sinha, has submitted its report to the

The eight-member committee was set up to review the framework for the micro, small and medium enterprises, and suggest for the economic and financial sustainability for the sector also to study the impact of the recent economic reforms on the sector and identify the structural problems impacting its growth.

PTI had inadvertently reported on Tuesday that the panel was set up that day, while in fact the committee had submitted its report on June 18.

"The committee held its deliberations including consultations with various stakeholders and has submitted its report to the governor," RBI had said in a statement Tuesday.

The central has not shared the report.

One of the objectives of the panel was to examine the factors affecting the timely and adequate availability of to MSMEs.

The members of the committee included for MSME Ram Mohan Mishra; of Pankaj Jain; SBI PK Gupta; ICICI Anup Bagchi; Abhiman Das; founder and