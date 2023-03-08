JUST IN
India working on single-window portal for drug regulation processes
5G radios in India surpass 100,000 on March 5, Maharashtra leads count
Supply chain exodus from China to India, Vietnam faster than anticipated
Renewable subsidies on coal to result in lower emissions in India: Study
India-UK free trade talks covered 11 policy areas in seventh round
FinMin holds webinar on services for better implementation of Budget
Govt agencies to buy red onion as prices plunge on surplus output
India's own AI matrix by early April: MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion G20 meet concludes in Hyderabad
Cess, surcharge collections increase by 133% between FY'18 and FY'23
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
5G radios in India surpass 100,000 on March 5, Maharashtra leads count
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India working on single-window portal for drug regulation processes

System will bring together stakeholders like manufacturers, distributors, state-run agencies to ensure quality

Topics
Pharma sector | Regulatory body | CDSCO

Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

Pharma Sector, Pharma Companies

Seeking to revamp India’s drug regulatory system, the government is working on a unified digital portal that will bring together all stakeholders: regulators, manufacturers, distributors, state-run departments, and procurement agencies.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Pharma sector

First Published: Wed, March 08 2023. 17:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.