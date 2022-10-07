JUST IN
Tracxn Technologies garners Rs 139 crore from anchor investors
Dabur enters peanut butter market with 'Real Health Peanut Butter' range
Shanghvi says will participate in Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-cr rights issue
PNB Housing Finance appoints Vinay Gupta as CFO, to succeed Kapish Jain
CM Gehlot invites Vedanta to set-up semiconductor industry in Rajasthan
Tata Power to develop 10K Mw RE plant in next five years in Rajasthan
Kalyan Jewellers sees 20% revenue growth in Sept qtr despite challenges
Indian carmakers propose tax cut on imports in Britain trade deal
Uber, Ola auto services 'banned' in Bengaluru; aggregators slash fares
HDFC to raise up to Rs 12,000 cr through bonds on private placement basis
You are here: Home » Companies » News
We are open to innovative relationships that come are way: Madison CMD
Business Standard

Yogi Adityanath invites Tata group to participate in investor summit

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath invited Tata group to participate in the Global Investors Summit slated for February next year while highlighting the environment created by the state

Topics
Uttar Pradesh government | Uttar Pradesh investors summit | Yogi Adityanath

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a press conference after the presentation of the annual budget for 2022-23 in the UP Assembly, at Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (PTI Photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday invited Tata group to participate in the Global Investors Summit slated for February next year while highlighting the environment created by the state for attracting investment.

According to an official release, the chairman of industrial group Tata Sons, N. Chandrasekaran made a courtesy call on the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh at his official residence here during which discussions were held regarding future investment plans of Tata Sons in various areas of the state.

Referring to state government plans to organize the Global Investors Summit in February 2023, the CM invited Tata Sons to participate in it.

In the last five years, the state government has created a better environment for investment and entrepreneurship in the state by undertaking extensive reforms in various sectors, the CM stressed.

Appreciating the efforts for holistic development of Uttar Pradesh N. Chandrasekaran said that a favorable environment has been created for industrial investment in the state.

The Global Investors Summit is a good opportunity and the Tata Group will ensure its participation.

The Tata Group has a significant presence in diverse sectors including Hospitality, IT & Electronics, Automobiles, Software, Medical, Aviation and is keen to participate in the development of the country's largest state, Uttar Pradesh, Chandrasekaran was quoted as saying in the release.

Appreciating the better infrastructure in the state, he also appreciated the policies of the state government in terms of ease of doing business, the release added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Uttar Pradesh government

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 23:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.