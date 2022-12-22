JUST IN
Amid poor world demand, India has opportunities in developing countries
Centre to convert DAE technologies for societal use launched at BARC
MSP for rice rise by 42.64%, wheat by 39% in 8 years of Modi govt: BJP MP
Centre okays GSI's bid to purchase 2 coastal vessels worth Rs 245.07 cr
SC to pronounce judgment on pleas against demonetisation on January 2
Increase use of low-grade iron ore in steel production: Govt to industry
Benchmark yield at 1 month high as RBI worry over inflation hurts sentiment
Launch of digital rupee a historic milestone, says RBI executive director
Defence chiefs of US, India discuss global security, bilateral cooperation
ISB records almost three-fold jump in pre and post placements CTC
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Amid poor world demand, India has opportunities in developing countries
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

UP govt approves Warehousing Logistics Policy 2022; aims for $1 trn economy

UP govt's Cabinet approved the 'UP Warehousing and Logistics Policy-2022', state's industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta said

Topics
Uttar Pradesh government | Warehousing

Press Trust of India  |  Noida/Lucknow 

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a press conference after the presentation of the annual budget for 2022-23 in the UP Assembly, at Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (PTI Photo

The Uttar Pradesh government's Cabinet on Thursday approved the 'UP Warehousing and Logistics Policy-2022', state's industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta said, stressing that the move will help it become a "USD 1-trillion economy".

The policy's approval comes ahead of the Global Investors' Summit scheduled to be held in Lucknow in February 2023.

"The objective of this policy is to create a strong transport infrastructure network, upgrade and improve the existing warehousing and logistics infrastructure," Gupta said.

He said the 'Uttar Pradesh Warehousing and Logistics Policy 2022' will prove to be very useful in creating an international-level business environment and developing logistics ecosystem in the state in view of the development of new technologies in the rapidly changing global economy.

"On the other hand, the infrastructure of facilities like storage facilities, logistic park, dry ports and cargo terminal etc. will get an expansion. It will help in making the state a USD 1-trillion economy," the cabinet minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Uttar Pradesh government

First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 23:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.