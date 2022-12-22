Centre to convert DAE technologies for societal use launched at BARC

Atal Incubation was launched at the Bhabha Atomic Research in Mumbai on Thursday with the signing of agreements to help convert technologies into viable commercial products.

To mark the occasion, the Atal Incubation Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (AIC-BARC) signed agreements with MSME industries for the incubation of prominent Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) technologies for societal and industrial applications.

The technologies for which incubation agreements have been entered on this occasion are aligned with India's global commitments of achieving Net Zero, providing access to safe drinking water, and spurring the growth of potential import substitutes for advanced and affordable healthcare in the country, Rajesh Vatsa, Head, Public Awareness Division of the DAE said in a statement.

These include the technologies for Alkaline Water Electrolyser for Green Hydrogen production; DC Accelerator for Wastewater Treatment; novel Gamma Monitoring; and X-Band LINAC-based X-ray source for radiotherapy machines.

Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Director, BARC; representatives of Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog; and senior members of DAE were present on the occasion.

Established under the aegis of Atal Innovation Mission, AIC- has been set up as one of the three projects for self-reliance of DAE and is in consonance with the 2020 Budget Speech of the Union Finance Minister.

AIC- will complement the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat initiative of the government, and it aims to promote start-ups and other emerging entrepreneurs, thereby also opening up newer employment avenues.

Under the AIC- framework, the incubatee industries will be mentored by the scientists of BARC for further improvisation and development of market-ready products based on DAE technologies.

The incubatee industries will have access to advanced laboratories at BARC to carry out development work.

